A fire destroyed a village in the Kharkiv region. 4 people were burned alive

A fire destroyed the entire village of Pisky-Radkivski (the Kharkiv region). 4 people were burned alive, and 2 more were injured. Almost 1 100 wooden houses burned down, 60 people were evacuated.

The head of the investigative department of the Kharkiv region police Serhiy Bolvinov reported this.

Among the victims are two resettled women, a local man and a woman. They did not have time to escape — the flames spread too quickly.

According to Bolvinov, the fire came from the Donetsk region — from the side of the village of Rubtsi, it spread to Borivske forestry. Later, the fire covered the landscape park "Chervonooskilsky", and then began to approach the village of Pisky-Radkivski. It was in this area, on the territory of one of the charitable foundations, that people died, and two more were burned.

Also, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region says that the probable cause of the fire in the Donetsk region could be shelling by the Russian army. The investigation is currently ongoing.