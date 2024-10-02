USAID will allocate more than a billion dollars to Ukraine for energy and rubber aid

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $825 million to support Ukraineʼs energy system this winter.

This was stated by USAID head Samantha Paver during her visit to Kyiv, Radio Svoboda correspondent reports.

This is twice as much as USAID allocated last year. According to Paver, the funds will help support those who carry out repairs, increase capacity and protect critical infrastructure.

Also, Samantha Paver announced the start of the Rehab for you rehabilitation program for Ukrainians for five years — USAID allocated $13 million for its implementation.

Paver emphasized that now in Ukraine more than 250 thousand people need rehabilitation support. According to her, the program "will help Ukrainians recover from injuries and learn to live with new restrictions so that they can continue to participate in the life of their communities, contribute to the economy and, of course, to their families."

USAID will also allocate $237 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Funds are allocated through the agency and the US State Department. The head of USAID noted that these funds will help households prepare for the winter period, for example, buy thermal blankets, bed linen, winter clothes, etc.

Also this year, 3.2 million textbooks for elementary school students were printed at the agencyʼs expense.