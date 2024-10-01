“Nova Post” enters the Austrian market — for now with courier delivery only

"Nova Post" entered the Austrian market with its own courier delivery.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

This is already the 15th country where “Nova Post” operates, but this time in a different format: in Austria, the company only offers address delivery. “Nova Post” couriers deliver to Vienna, and the rest of the country is served by our partner GLS.

Delivery time from Ukraine — from five days, and to Austria and other European countries — from one day. The courier can pick up the shipment from any address in Austria.

Terms of delivery:

weight up to 30 kg, cost up to 150 euros;

available for both individuals and businesses.

Delivery cost:

documents — UAH 700;

parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 800;

parcels up to 10 kg — UAH 1 350;

parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 2 600.

