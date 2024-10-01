“Nova Post” has increased tariffs since October 1

Starting today, October 1, "Nova Post" is increasing the tariffs for its services.

The press service of the company informed about this the day before.

The company explained this decision by the fact that during the full-scale war in Ukraine, prices for energy carriers — electricity and fuel — increased.

The new tariffs for delivery across Ukraine will be as follows: up to 2 kg — UAH 80, up to 10 kg — UAH 110, up to 30 kg — UAH 160. Previously, they were UAH 70, UAH 100, and UAH 140, respectively.

The price of local shipments within the city also increases: up to 2 kg — UAH 60, up to 10 kg — UAH 90, up to 30 kg — UAH 140. Previously, it was UAH 50, UAH 80, and UAH 120, respectively.

The cost of sending documents in an envelope will increase from UAH 55 to UAH 65.

For the delivery of goods weighing more than 30 kg between branches in the city, you will have to pay an additional 50 kopecks for each additional kilogram, and between branches in Ukraine — hryvnia per kilogram.

At the same time, "Nova Post" canceled some payments, in particular, the fee for the declared value when returning parcels.