The UK will become the first G7 country to phase out coal-fired power

The UK is preparing to become the first G7 country to phase out coal-fired power generation. The last coal-fired power station at Ratcliffe-on-Soare, south-west of Nottingham, is on its last day of operation today. It will end Britainʼs 140-year history of coal-fired electricity.

This is reported by Reuters.

In 2015, the UK announced a plan to phase out fossil fuels to meet climate targets. It predicted the closure of all coal-fired power plants over the next decade. At that time, almost 30% of electricity in the country was produced from coal. Last year, this indicator dropped to 1%.

A move away from coal-fired power has helped cut greenhouse gas emissions in the UK, more than halving since 1990.

The country plans to reach zero emissions by 2050, and to do so, it will try to switch to renewable energy sources like wind and solar as much as possible.