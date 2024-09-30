A member of the BTS band was fined $11 500 for driving a scooter while drunk

Member of k-pop band BTS Min Yoongi was fined $11 500 for driving an electric scooter while drunk.

Reuters writes about it.

The incident with Min Yoongi happened near his home on August 6. The musician attracted the attention of law enforcement officers when he tried to get up after falling from an electric scooter. The examination showed that the concentration of alcohol in his blood exceeded the legal limit.

After that, the artist apologized for the incident, calling it "careless and improper behavior." The police revoked his license for drunk driving, and also imposed a fine, considering his case in a simplified procedure.

BTS member Min Yoongi.

In 2022, the members of the BTS band informed about a break from concert activities — according to Korean law, they must undergo mandatory military service before the age of 30. Min Yoongi was doing alternative civilian service.

After the scooter incident, some BTS fans called for him to leave the group. The fact is that members of the band rarely get involved in public scandals, so Min Yoongiʼs fine attracted a lot of public attention.