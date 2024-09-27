A man set himself on fire in the Poltava Regional Military Administration. He is in intensive care now

A 71-year-old man set himself on fire in the premises of the Regional Military Administration in Poltava.

The local police writes about it.

The incident happened on September 27 around 12:00. The policemen guarding the Regional Military Administration premises extinguished the flames on the manʼs clothes and called an ambulance. The victim was hospitalized with burns.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the motives of the act and the circumstances of the event.

The local publication Poltavshchyna writes that a man with burns on 90% of his body is in intensive care at a regional hospital.

The media, citing its sources, reports that the man is an immigrant from Mariupol, lived in a modular town. According to journalists, he had an unstable psychological state, in particular, he repeatedly complained about the head of the regional police Yevhen Rohachov, who allegedly steals tomatoes from him and persecutes him.