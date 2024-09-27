The UN lacks money to help Ukrainians this winter

The United Nations does not have all the funds it needs to help Ukrainians this winter.

This was stated by the representative of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Carolina Lynholm Billing in a comment to AFP, reports Barrons.

At this time of year, UNHCR has only 47% of the funds needed to help the millions of Ukrainians displaced or affected by the war. Last year at this time, this program was 70% funded.

There are approximately 3.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine, but shelling of infrastructure and increased Russian forces are causing new population displacements. Thus, since August 1, almost 99 000 people have evacuated or left the front-line territories in Donetsk region.

UNHCR cooperates with Ukrainian organizations to help the most vulnerable population groups and displaced persons, in particular before the onset of winter. Almost 650 000 Ukrainians receive this assistance.