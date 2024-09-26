Great Britain will hand over a batch of AS90 self-propelled artillery howitzers to Ukraine.

This is reported by the British government.

Earlier, the Labor government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, formed after the July 4 election, promised to transfer 12 AS90s to Kyiv within the first 100 days after coming to power.

Ten such howitzers have already been delivered to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive six more in the coming weeks.

The government also informed about the creation of a new joint British unit of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine, headed by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Minister John Gealy, which will combine experience and help introduce a new country-wide approach to Ukraine.