HACC confiscated assets of Russian billionaire Usmanov worth more than UAH 2 billion

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice against the Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov and his business partners for the confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Justice Inna Bohatyh.

State income was collected:

iron ore products in the amount of more than 165 thousand tons (estimated value — more than 2 billion hryvnias);

100% of the authorized capital of "Peter-Service Ukraine" LLC, an IT company previously controlled by Usmanov.

Usmanov is a Russian businessman, oligarch, in the ranking of Russian billionaires compiled for 2023, he ranks eighth with a fortune of $14.4 billion.

He owns the Russian media "Kommersant", which takes a pro-Kremlin position and provides ideological support for the actions of the aggressor state.