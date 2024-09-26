Great Britain has imposed sanctions against vessels and organizations associated with Russian LNG

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against five vessels and two related companies involved in the transportation of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), including from Russiaʼs flagship Arctic LNG 2 project.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

LNG is an important source of funding for the Russian Federationʼs war in Ukraine. Russia plans to increase its LNG revenues, aiming to increase its share of the global LNG market from 8 to 20%.

At the beginning of this year, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 along with the United States and the EU. Since then, the project was forced to reduce production. Britain has now targeted vessels and companies involved in the Russian LNG sector.

The following vessels were subject to the new sanctions:

Pioneer (IMO 9256602);

Asya Energy (IMO 9216298);

Nova Energy (IMO 9324277);

North Sky (IMO 9953523);

SCF LA Perouse (IMO 9849887).

Restrictions were also imposed against two companies associated with these vessels:

Ocean Speddstar Solutions OPC — operator and manager of Pioneer and Asya Energy vessels;

White Fox Ship Management is the operator and manager of the North Sky vessel.

Sanctioned vessels are prohibited from entering UK ports, may be diverted, detained or refused entry to the UK Register of Shipping, and may have their current registration cancelled.

In total, Great Britain has already imposed sanctions against 15 vessels and organizations involved in the Russian LNG sector.