In Spain, fraudsters impersonated Brad Pitt and stole €325 000 from his fans

In Spain, five people impersonated the American actor Brad Pitt. They are accused of stealing €325 000 from two fans of the actor.

The Guardian writes about it.

The suspects contacted fans through Brad Pittʼs fan pages on social networks. They made women believe that they were talking to a real actor and convinced that "Brad Pitt" promised them a romantic future. So they forced women to transfer funds to projects that did not actually exist.

One woman from Andalusia was defrauded for €175 000, and another from the Basque Country for €150 000.

The Spanish police note that the suspects studied the accounts of women in social networks and compiled their psychological portraits. Both women were emotionally vulnerable, lonely and depressed, so they believed "Brad Pitt".

The suspects have already been arrested, but the police were able to return only €85 000 of the stolen funds.