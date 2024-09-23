The UN General Assembly adopted the Pact for the Future. The main points

The UN General Assembly approved the Pact for the Future, a plan to unite the worldʼs countries to solve the problems of the 21st century, such as climate change, escalating conflicts and growing inequality.

This is stated on the UN website.

The pact, along with its annexes — the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations — was adopted by consensus, although at the last minute some countries, including Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria, proposed an amendment.

The amendment was intended to include text calling for non-interference in any matter of national sovereignty and prioritizing intergovernmental discussions, effectively downplaying the role of civil society or private sector interests. It was rejected.

What does the Pact for the Future provide?

The five main directions of the Pact include: sustainable development; international peace and security; science and technology; youth and future generations and the transformation of global governance.

By approving the Covenant, UN member states, among other things, committed themselves

accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change;

and the Paris Agreement on climate change; listen to the youth and involve them in the decision-making process at the national and global levels;

build stronger partnerships with civil society, the private sector, local and regional authorities, etc.;

redouble efforts to build and support peaceful, inclusive and just societies and eliminate the root causes of conflicts;

protect all civilians in armed conflicts;

accelerate implementation of commitments on women, peace and security.

The Global Digital Compact is the first worldwide agreement on the international regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and is based on the idea that technology should benefit everyone.

It outlines commitments to ensure that digital technologies contribute to sustainable development and respect for human rights, and to address risks such as the digital divide, cyber security and misuse of technology.

According to the document, governments also commit to forming an impartial global scientific group on AI issues and to start an international debate on AI governance within the UN.

The Declaration on Future Generations focuses on ensuring the well-being of future generations and emphasizes the need to include their interests in decision-making processes.

It also emphasizes the importance of protecting the environment, promoting intergenerational equity, and ensuring that the long-term consequences of todayʼs actions are taken into account.