Babel: The Minister of Defense Umyerov fired two deputies of the GUR head Budanov. What is known

The Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov dismissed two GUR deputy chiefs of Kyrylo Budanov — Viktor Zaitsev and Ihor Ostapenko — and placed them under arrest.

This information was confirmed to Babel by four sources in various power structures related to the Defense and Security Forces.

Zaitsev and Ostapenko were released about a week ago. Both are called people of the former Minister of Defense and now Ambassador to Slovenia Andriy Taran. The power to dismiss the deputy head of the State Security Service belongs to the Minister of Defense, who reports to the President.

According to Babel information, the dismissal was not agreed upon with Budanov and he was not consulted with on this matter. At the same time, another interlocutor, close to the dismissed, believes that Budanov himself is behind such a decision. Another interlocutor familiar with the situation notes that such a decision was made at Bankova in order to weaken Budanov. Babel has not yet been able to contact Ostapenko and Zaitsev themselves.

The other day, former MP and now blogger Boryslav Bereza informed that Budanov is going to be fired in the Presidentʼs Office. One of the members of the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada, when asked by Babel about this, noted that "in the short term" this will definitely not happen.

The relationship between Budanov and the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak deteriorated in the spring of 2024, although Budanov was considered for the post of commander-in-chief together with Syrskyi back in February. When Syrskyi was elected to this position, Budanov was going to expand his powers.