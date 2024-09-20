Deterioration of air quality is recorded in Kyiv. Now it is the most polluted in the world

In the morning of September 20, air quality worsened in Kyiv. The probable reason for this is fires in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Fires were recorded in the Vyshhorod district of the region. Currently, the concentration of suspended particles (dust) is high in the capital. According to the stobal scale, the maximum level of air pollution in some districts of Kyiv is 100 points. The lowest pollution level in the capital is in the part of the left bank — 74 points (this is the average indicator on the scale).

According to IQairʼs ranking of the most polluted large cities, Kyiv is currently the first city in terms of air pollution. Cairo (Egypt) ranks second, Jakarta (Indonesia) ranks third.

KCSA recommends residents of the capital to close their windows, limit their time outside, drink plenty of water, and use an air purifier.