A Russian man was detained in the USA for illegally supplying components for drones to the Russian Federation

On September 16, 44-year-old Russian Denis Postovoy was arrested in the state of Florida (the USA). He is accused of violating US export restrictions, money laundering, and illegally supplying microelectronic components to the Russian Federation, including military ones.

This was reported by the US Department of Justice.

Such technical equipment is used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones). US Attorney Grace noted that itcould strengthen the military capabilities of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The investigation established that after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, starting in February 2022, the person involved in the case purchased microelectronic components for military use in the US and exported them to Russia without the necessary licenses from the US Department of Commerce, i.e. illegally. Postovy procured the necessary equipment through companies he owns or manages in Russia and Hong Kong, including WowCube HK Limited, JST Group Hong Kong, Jove HK Limited and Vector Group. This is how he hid the final destination — he did not indicate data about the Russian Federation in the documents, but supplied microelectronic components through intermediate destinations in Hong Kong, Switzerland and other countries.

To buy microelectronics from American suppliers, his companies transferred funds through bank accounts in Hong Kong, Russia and other countries.