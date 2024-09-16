The flood in Central Europe: 15 dead are known — the number of victims is increasing

This weekend, Cyclone Boris caused flooding in various Central European countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Romania. The death toll in the region is rising and river levels continue to rise due to rainfall. Reuters writes about 15 dead "from Austria to Romania".

The situation in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday, September 16, introduced a state of emergency due to floods in the south of the country.

Currently, it is known about breached dams and broken bridges in the south of Poland, writes Gazeta Wyborcza. As a result of the flood, the dam on the Moravka River was damaged in Strona-Slionski, as a result of which the city was actually under water and was cut off from the rest of the world. Also, the flood destroyed the bridge in Glukholazy in the southwest of the country, almost completely flooding the city.

Four deaths have already been confirmed as a result of the floods, but the death toll could be higher as more local residents are missing.

In Poland, 350 educational institutions in four voivodships were closed due to a large-scale flood, reports Polskie Radio.

In Wrocław and Walbrzych, two points of reception of essential items for the victims were opened. The hub in Wroclaw is open from 07:00 to 19:00, and the center in Walbrzych is open 24 hours a day.

The situation in the Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, the first death as a result of the flood was confirmed — a person drowned in the Krasovka River in the city of Bruntal, Novinky reports. The country also knows about seven citizens who have gone missing in different regions. Three of them were driving a car that ended up in a stream in the Lipova-Lazne district.

The situation in Austria

In Lower Austria, the situation is difficult at the moment — four monthsʼ worth of precipitation has fallen in the area, and it is predicted that the weather will improve no earlier than the middle of the current week. Currently, 13 cities remain isolated from the outside world. Over the past two days, 800 people were evacuated by helicopters, and a total of 1,800 households were evacuated. This was reported by the Kurier newspaper.

The commander of the land fire and rescue service stated: there is a threat of new dams breaking and a threat of damage to the ammonia tank.

The situation in Hungary

In Hungary, the situation is currently under control, but the country is ready for a flood — the water level in the Danube is rising rapidly. Since the weekend, the construction of mobile dams and accumulation of sandbags has been ongoing in critical areas, writes 444.hu. The capital of the country, Budapest, may suffer the most.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video message that the place where he is standing may be under water the next day and the water level will exceed his height, and then it will rise even more.

Віктор Орбан / Facebook

On Monday, September 16, a spokesman for the National Water Administration said that the flood situation in Hungary could develop in different ways, depending on how long the heavy rains in Austria continue. He predicts that the maximum water level in the Danube will be around 8.9m — about 40cm below the record set in 2013.

The situation in Romania

In the country, 28 settlements in seven districts were affected by the flood. Six people are known to have died in Galatsi county, two more people are considered missing — 76% of houses were damaged in this region. In total, more than 20 000 local residents were affected, and destruction was recorded in more than 24 municipalities .

Reaction of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha offered "to the relevant countries of our part of Europe, the help of the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine."

Subsequently, Tusk informed that Ukraine offered Poland help in liquidating the consequences of the flood and was ready to send 100 Ukrainian rescuers to the country.

Changes in “Ukrzaliznytsia” trains

The situation with the elements in Central Europe as of Monday morning: