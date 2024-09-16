Grants for students are already available in Diia. How it works

Study grants are now available in the “Diia” application. This year, for the first time, students who have entered into a contract will receive a grant that will cover part or all of their expenses during their studies.

This was reported by the press services of "Diia" and the Ministry of Education.

Anyone who:

enrolls in a bachelorʼs degree (or a masterʼs degree in medicine, veterinary medicine, pharmacy) after school or college;

enrolls in a full-time or dual form of contract education;

has NMT results [national multi-subject test] in any two subjects with grades of not less than 150 points (first level grant) or not less than 170 points (second level grant).

The amount of the grant will depend on the results of the NMT and the coefficient of the specialty:

≥150 points — a grant of UAH 15 000;

≥170 points — a grant of UAH 25 000.

The amount of the grant may be higher depending on the coefficient of the chosen specialty. For example, for the specialty "Education/Pedagogy" the coefficient is 1.5 — the amount of the grant will increase by 1.5 times.

Grants are available to students who are studying full-time or dual-time for a bachelorʼs or masterʼs degree in medicine, veterinary medicine, pharmacy. The student will not have money physically, but will have a certificate in "Diia" — the grant must be confirmed and activated from September 15 to November 5 this year. This can be done through the "Diia" mobile application — for this you need to update it and select a training certificate from the list of documents. The grant is activated after online signature through “Diia.Signature”.

Later, the Ministry of Education will issue an order on granting grants and automatically transfer the funds of state grants to the special fund of educational institutions. These are the following terms: