Turkey successfully tested the new air defense system “Iron Dome”

Turkey has successfully tested the long-range SIPER-2 air defense system, also known as "Iron Dome". The system will be able to destroy missiles, fighters and other air targets.

This is reported by the Turkish media NTV.

The Turkish "Iron Dome" consists of several components, it is about the Sungur anti-aircraft missile system, SIPER long-range air defense systems and a laser installation.

The air defense system is also equipped with a target identification system "home — foreign" and has the ability to simultaneously launch missiles from eight launchers, each of which holds six missiles.

The capabilities of the system were tested using the fire control center, the data link, the missile launch system and the SİPER Product-2 missile. Members of the Defense Industry Directorate and the Turkish Armed Forces participated in the tests.

According to the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Directorate Haluk Gorgun the SİPER system will be able to destroy such aerial targets as fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-ground munitions. Later, research will be conducted to gain the ability to hit ballistic missiles as well.

The first such system is planned to be commissioned by the Turkish army by the end of this year.