The EU lifted sanctions against Prigozhinʼs mother and the son of the oligarch Mazepin

The European Union lifted sanctions against the mother of the late founder of the PMC “Wagner” Violetta Prigozhina and the son of Belarusian-Russian oligarch Nikita Mazepin.

This was reported in the official journal of the EU.

Violetta Prigozhina was sanctioned by the European Union at the end of February 2022 for owning Concord Management and Consulting, which belongs to the Concord group of companies founded by her son Yevgeniy Prigozhina, as well as other companies related to him.

A former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin was under sanctions because of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, more precisely because of his ties to his father Dmytry Mazepin. The EU Council had reason to believe that Dmytry Mazepin was the main sponsor of his son in the Naas Formula 1 team. Mazepin Sr. supports the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine by working in sectors of the economy that provide the Kremlin with money for the army.

At the beginning of 2024, Nikita won the case in the EU court, which decided to remove sanctions from him.

A few days ago, the court of the European Union refused to cancel the European sanctions against Russian oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and his wife Elena, Mikhail Fridman, Peter Aven and German Khan.