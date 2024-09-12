The seized property of the Russian state councilor worth $1.5 million was handed over to ARMA

The Odesa Regional Prosecutorʼs Office handed over the arrested apartment of a Russian military figure, which he wanted to illegally sell for $1.5 million, to the ARMA administration.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Chairman of the Committee on Military-Technical Cooperation, the current member of the Board of Directors of the Defense Corporation and the State Counselor at the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation actively supports the war against Ukraine.

In December 2023, the Russian was added to the sanctions list for involvement in supporting the war. All his assets in Ukraine were blocked, and he was also prohibited from withdrawing money from Ukraine.

Therefore, the State Councilor of the Russian Federation tried to sell an apartment on the sea coast of Odesa with an area of 1,012.6 square meters. m through an intermediary for $1.5 million. The apartment is designed for the wife of a Russian subject to sanctions. The real estate was seized in April 2024 by the decision of the Kyiv District Court of Odesa.