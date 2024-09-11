In Kyiv, unknown persons beat the archbishop of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Klyment, who also serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the center of Kyiv, near St. Michaelʼs Cathedral, unknown persons beat a priest who is also a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Local law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the attack.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police.

The police found out about the priestʼs beating from social networks. According to the law enforcement officers, an investigative-operational team went to the scene, which communicates with the victim and finds out all the circumstances. The Kyiv police did not specify the name of the victim, but journalist Andrii Tsaplienko reported on the beating of Metropolitan of Crimea and Simferopol Klyment. In addition to serving in the church, Klyment is also a soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Metropolitan of Crimea and Simferopol Klyment.

Referring to the words of Klyment himself, Tsaplienko said that the bishop came to Kyiv at the invitation of the "Crimean Platform".

Around 11:00 p.m., he was walking in the direction of the St. Michaelʼs Monastery, where he has a cell, when suddenly an unknown person stopped him with the words "Lord, help us." After that, the priest was attacked by three people just outside the monastery. Klyment believes that the attack was planned. According to him, this is evidenced by the fact that a place where there are no surveillance cameras was chosen for the attack.