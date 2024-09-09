The NBU has tightened restrictions on payments made with Ukrainian cards abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine has tightened currency restrictions for cards issued in Ukraine for payments abroad.

This is stated in the bankʼs message.

In particular, it is about paying for watches, jewelry, silverware, precious stones, coins and stamps abroad. NBU has set a monthly limit of 100 000 hryvnias equivalent for these operations.

The regulator also limited settlements with real estate managers to pay management fees, accommodation fees and related fees to 500 000 hryvnias equivalent.

Both restrictions are introduced in order to prevent attempts to circumvent the NBU restrictions on relevant operations and to avoid the outflow of capital from Ukraine in significant volumes.

These changes will take effect from tomorrow, September 10.