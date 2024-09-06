This yearʼs August has become the warmest in the world on record

This yearʼs August became the warmest in the world on record — the average air temperature was +16.82 °C, which is 0.71 °C higher than the average value for August 1991-2020.

This was reported by the Climate Change Monitoring Service of the European Union.

August 2024 was 1.51 °C above pre-industrial levels, making it the 13th consecutive month in which the global average surface temperature exceeded 1.5 °C.

The average global temperature for the last 12 months (September 2023 — August 2024) is the highest for any 12-month period. It is 0.76 °C higher than the average value of 1991-2020 and 1.64 °C higher than in 1850-1900.

In Europe, the average temperature was 1.57 °C higher than the average temperature of 1991-2020. That is, this August was the second warmest August in the entire history of observations for Europe. August 2022 holds the record.

The Earth is getting hotter — UN has declared 2023 the warmest year on record since 1850. Most likely, 2024 will break the record. Scientists believe that such climatic changes are mostly caused by human activity and the appearance of the natural phenomenon El Niño.