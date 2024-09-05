The SBU suspects the head of the Ministry of Defense department of extorting bribes from wounded soldiers

Law enforcement officers eliminated a corruption scheme in the calculation of social benefits for the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the Department of Finance of the Ministry of Defense, the head of the financial service of the military unit and a former serviceman were detained.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The detainees are suspected of extorting bribes from soldiers who were seriously wounded at the front. According to the investigation, for the money, the suspects promised the soldiers the unhindered accrual of social benefits.

The SBU claims that the suspects received more than 300,000 hryvnias in this way. They were caught red-handed after handing over one of the tranches.

The head of the department of the Ministry of Defense was informed about the suspicion of receiving a bribe. Two other detainees are suspected of aiding in receiving a bribe. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.