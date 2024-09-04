Ukraine and Ireland signed a bilateral security agreement

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris signed the Agreement on support of Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries, or a bilateral security agreement. For this, Simon Harris first arrived in Kyiv.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ireland has helped Ukraine in the amount of about €380 million. This year, it will allocate another €128 million for non-lethal military support and at least €40 million for humanitarian aid.

Ireland will provide Ukraine with demining systems and equipment for the disposal of explosive objects, and will provide ongoing training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in Ukraine.

The bilateral agreement will outline humanitarian aid, support for recovery and implementation of reforms, assistance in holding the Russian Federation accountable and compensating for damages, and further increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

The agreement will be valid for ten years.

Political support

Both countries will work on the movement of Ukraine to the European Union, Ireland will support Ukrainian reforms. Ireland will also support the EUʼs efforts aimed at supporting the immediate and long-term security and stability of Ukraine, in particular by providing non-lethal military and civilian assistance, as well as all other types of assistance.

At the same time, Ireland will continue to make diplomatic efforts to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and will participate, in particular, in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Security assistance

Ireland fully supports the further mobilization of aid through the European Peace Fund (EPF) and the Special Assistance Fund for Ukraine (SAF) within this fund. Irelandʼs military support to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund will focus on non-lethal equipment.

Ireland will transfer demining systems, equipment for the disposal of explosive objects, train the Ukrainian military, continue its membership in the demining coalition led by Lithuania and Iceland within the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, etc. In general, Ireland prioritizes demining Ukraine.

Ireland and Ukraine plan to cooperate in the areas of cyber security, countering hybrid threats, foreign information manipulation and interference, disinformation campaigns and malicious propaganda, primarily from Russia.

Ireland will support Ukraine in reforming the civil security sector, law enforcement agencies and the rule of law.

Humanitarian sphere, reforms

Ireland will continue to provide temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees. As for today, more than 109 000 Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection in Ireland since February 2022.

In 2024, Ireland will allocate at least €40 million for humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Both countries will work to identify opportunities for private sector investment and cooperation in Ukraine.

Ukraine undertakes to implement the reforms defined by the EU and the International Monetary Fund in the areas of governance, transparency, anti-corruption and democratic control over the Security and Defense Forces. Ireland will support all of this, including promoting the strengthening of the rule of law.

Bringing Russia to justice

Ukraine and Ireland have confirmed that they are in favor of holding Russia accountable for the war it started. Both states are convinced of the need to create a tribunal so that the Russian Federation does bear responsibility and compensate for damages.

The parties to the bilateral agreement will support the investigation and prosecution of potential international crimes committed in and against Ukraine, and will continue to support the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Ireland will continue to send experts through CMEU to support the work of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and build Ukraineʼs capacity to investigate and prosecute war crimes in the context of Russiaʼs war of aggression.

Ireland supports work on finding ways to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Kyiv and Dublin will work together with the G7 countries and other partners to create an international compensation mechanism.

Sanctions

Ireland for tough sanctions and export controls against those sectors of the Russian economy and beyond that support the war, profit from it or help circumvent sanctions in third countries.

Ukraine and Ireland will exchange information on the grounds for inclusion in the sanctions lists.

Consultation mechanisms

Kyiv and Dublin will establish consultative structures to develop high-level consultations on political and strategic issues, including strengthening Ukraineʼs security, defense, stability and reform path.

In the event of future Russian armed attacks on Ukraine or a significant escalation of the current war, Kyiv and Dublin will hold consultations within 24 hours at the request of either of them.