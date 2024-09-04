Ukrainians won 10 medals on the sixth day of the 2024 Paralympics

On the sixth day of the Paralympic Games — 2024 in Paris, on September 3, Ukrainian athletes won 10 medals — four gold, three silver and the same number of bronze. In total, for all six days of the Paralympics 2024, Ukraine won 45 medals. Thanks to four gold awards, Ukraine rose to seventh place in the medal tally of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Swimmers Yuriy Shenhur and Andriy Trusov won two awards for Ukraine in backstroke, at a distance of 100 meters, in class S7. For Shengur, this Paralympics is the first in his career, and he has not yet won medals at the Games. And for Trusov, this is already the third silver award in this yearʼs Paralympics.

Ihor Nimchenko became the silver medalist in the 100-meter butterfly in the S10 class. This is Nimchenkoʼs first medal in his career at the Paralympic Games.

Danylo Chufarov won silver in the 200-meter individual medley (class SM11).

Yuliya Shulyar became the T12 class 400 meter runner champion. The Ukrainian ran the distance in 55.16 seconds and finished first. This is a new personal record for her.

Oleksandr Yarovyi won gold in the shot put (class F20). His colleague Maksym Koval has silver in the same competition.

Natalia Kobzar won gold in the 400-meter run in the T37 class.

Olena Fedota-Isaeva became a bronze medalist in the saber fencing tournament (category B). This is Ukraineʼs first medal in wheelchair fencing.