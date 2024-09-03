Ukraine won the 6th gold at the Paralympics

Ukrainian swimmer Yuriy Shenhur won the gold of the Paralympic Games in the 100-meter backstroke in the S7 class.

This is stated on the website of the competition.

Shenhur showed the result in 1:09.51 minutes. Another Ukrainian, Andriy Trusov, won a silver medal at the same distance, his time was 1:10.42 minutes.

Italian swimmer Federico Bicelli took bronze with a time of 1:12.23 minutes.

This is already the 6th gold medal for Ukraine at these Games. Ukrainians also won 13 silver and 19 bronze awards.