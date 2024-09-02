Ukraine took the 4th gold at the Paralympics. This time in swimming

Ukrainian swimmer Denys Ostapchenko won gold at the Paralympic Games in the 50-meter backstroke in the S3 class.

This is stated on the website of the competition.

Ostapchenko showed the result in 45.16 seconds. Another Ukrainian — Serhii Palamarchuk — won a bronze medal at the same distance, his time was 50.48 seconds.

German Josiah Topf won silver in swimming with a time of 47.06 seconds.