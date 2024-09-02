Four temperature records were set in Kyiv in August

According to the results of a hot and dry August in Kyiv, meteorologists recorded four temperature records, which fell on the period from August 25 to 27.

This is evidenced by the observation data of the weather station of the Borys Sreznevskyi Central Geophysical Observatory.

The average monthly air temperature in August in the capital was +23.1 °C, which is 2.7 °C higher than the climatic norm. It took third place in the ranking of the warmest Augusts of 2024. On the first — August 2010 (+24.6 °С).

The warmest time in Kyiv was August 20. The maximum temperature in the afternoon reached +35.5 °C. And the coldest was on August 14, when the temperature dropped to +13.4 °C in the morning.

At the same time, this yearʼs August was among the twenty driest since 1891 in the capital. 43% of the climatic norm (24 mm) fell.