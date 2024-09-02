The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on increasing the excise tax on fuel

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law No. 11256-2 on increasing the excise duty on fuel.

The law entered into force on September 1, that is, it was implemented retroactively. The law provides that by 2028, the government will raise excise tax rates on gasoline to €359 per 1 000 liters, on diesel fuel to €330 per 1 000 liters, and on liquefied gas to €277 per 1 000 liters.

Thanks to this law, the state budget will receive 1.6 billion hryvnias each month in the second half of 2024. However, its main purpose is to bring Ukrainian legislation into line with EU legislation in order to implement the Association Agreement. Excise tax rates will be identical to the rates provided for by Directive No. 2003/96/EC.