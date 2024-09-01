The Russian Federation struck from “Uragan” on Kurakhove in Donetsk region, three people were killed

On September 1, the Russian army attacked the town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, killing three residents and wounding nine others.

This is reported by regional military administration.

The city was hit by Uragan salvo rocket systems, the private sector and high-rise buildings in the city center were hit.

Representatives of the authorities, the police, rescuers are working on the spot. The exact number of victims and the extent of destruction are being established.

Kurakhove is located next to the front line and is regularly shelled.

As of 15:40, it is already known about four dead. As reported in the General Prosecutorʼs Office, three civilians died on the spot, one more person died in the hospital.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In the city, apartment buildings and private houses, cars were damaged.

Updated at 4:25 p.m. It is already known about 11 wounded. There are people in a difficult situation.