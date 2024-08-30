Drugs worth 600 million hryvnias were seized — Ukraine and Poland conducted a special operation

During an international special operation, Ukrainian and Polish law enforcement officers eliminated the production of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Methadone in crystalline form, synthetic cathinones — mephedrone and alpha-PVP were produced in particularly large quantities in drug laboratories in the territories of Ukraine and Poland.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Law enforcement officers searched 38 facilities where narcotic substances, chemicals and production equipment were produced or stored. The key role in the operation was played by the exchange of information through Europol, as well as the financial support of the European platform EMPACT NPS/Synthetic Drugs, writes the Polish police.

The police seized 195 kg of methadone in crystalline form — according to medical estimates, this is 4 million lethal doses of the substance, 153 kg of alpha-PVP, more than 430 liters of reaction mixtures, two tons of precursors used in the manufacture of narcotic substances. According to black market prices, the estimated total value of the confiscated goods is more than 600 million hryvnias.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers suspect five people of illegal production of narcotic and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. In total, there are seven defendants in the case.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.