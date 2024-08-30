The USA signed a large contract for the production of Javelin. Ukraine will receive part of the complexes

The US Army has signed the largest one-year contract for the production of Javelin man-portable anti-tank systems and related equipment for 2024 at a total cost of $1.3 billion. Of these, 4 000 Javelins will be sent to Ukraine.

This was reported by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, which manufacture Javelin.

"Through this contract, we will continue to produce and deliver the necessary capability to support global land forces in their efforts to protect their interests and sovereignty," noted JJV President Andy Amaro.

This yearʼs contract is part of a multi-year deal struck in May 2023 to produce an "unspecified number" of man-portable missile systems between 2023 and 2026. This contract provides for the procurement of Javelin weapon systems and production support for the US Army.

Therefore, last year the enterprise began to increase the production of portable anti-tank systems in order to increase the production of Javelin All Up Round (AUR) to 3 960 per year by the end of 2026.