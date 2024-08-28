Ukraine returned 5 more families from the occupied Kherson region

The charity organization “Save Ukraine” returned five more families from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to the controlled territory of Ukraine.

The head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

8 children were brought up in these families — 5 boys and 3 girls aged from 6 to 14 years.

"Now the children, together with their parents, are safe and recovering from the horrors of the Russian occupation," noted Prokudin.

Since the beginning of 2024, 181 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.