The official exchange rate of the euro crossed the mark of 46 hryvnias for the first time

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) increased the exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia to a historical maximum — to over 46 hryvnias.

This is evidenced by the data of the regulator.

The official rate as of August 27, 2024 was set at 46.1816 hryvnias per euro.

On the interbank foreign exchange market of Ukraine, by 17:10 on August 26, quotations for the euro reached 46.1813/46.1912 hryvnias.

According to the Ministry of Finance portal, on August 26, the average exchange rate of the euro in exchange offices as of 17:00 is 46.0 hryvnias for 1 euro (buying) and 46.16 hryvnias for 1 euro (selling).

The average rate of the euro in banks at the moment: purchase — 45.8 hryvnias per euro; sale — 46.3 hryvnias per euro.

On August 26, “PrivatBank” buys euros at 45.45 hryvnias and sells at 46.45 hryvnias.