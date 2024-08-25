During the night, air defenses shot down 8 out of 9 Shahed attack drones

During the night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down eight Shahed attack drones out of nine launched by Russia. Most of the missiles did not reach their targets.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of August 25, the Russian army launched missiles of various types at the frontline regions of Ukraine. They attacked Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region and Donetsk region.

The Russians launched the Iskander-K cruise missile and the Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh and Rostov regions. Russian troops also attacked with six Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. However, thanks to the active opposition of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, most of the missiles did not reach their targets.

The occupiers also attacked with nine Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea. Eight of them were defeated by the calculations of mobile fire groups in the Mykolaiv region.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this morning that the Russians attacked the hotel in Kramatorsk at night.

Currently, two people are known to be injured, one more person is under the rubble. All three victims are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the USA and Great Britain.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

In addition to the hotel, a nearby high-rise building was damaged. Authorities, police and rescuers are working on the spot. Debris clearance and rescue operations are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv region today, around 04:20, the Russians struck Chuhuyev, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, said. Because of this, two private houses burned. Five civilians were injured. Among them is a four-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

Also, around 04:08 a two-story private house was on fire in the Slobid district of Kharkiv due to shelling. Another private house was damaged. Eight people were injured.