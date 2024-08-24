Today, August 24, 115 Ukrainian defenders returned from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

These are soldiers of the National Guard, the Armed Forces, the Navy and the State Border Guard Service.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that all those released from captivity are conscripts, including those who were captured in the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

Among them are nine illegally convicted defenders. Military sailors and three border guards, as well as 82 defenders of Mariupol (half a hundred of them defended "Azovstal") were released. All returned this time are soldiers, sergeants and sailors.

Also, six National Guardsmen from the garrison guarding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, servicemen who defended Kyiv and Donetsk regions, Kherson region and Luhansk region, are returning home.

Among the returned prisoners are also those who participated in the battles for Gostomel and the reserve command post of the General Staff in Kyiv region, as well as in Kherson region for the Chongar checkpoint on the administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea.

Many of the freed Ukrainian servicemen have health problems as a result of injuries, as well as due to Russiaʼs non-compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law in captivity. All of them will undergo a medical examination, receive the necessary treatment, receive psychological help, reintegrate into our society and receive appropriate benefits.

The Russian Ministry of Defense previously reported that the exchange took place in a "115 on 115" format. It was conducted through the mediation of the UAE.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets noted that this is the 55th exchange of prisoners of war. In total, Ukraine returned home 3,520 people.