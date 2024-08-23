Ukraine will introduce an electronic queue for endoprostheses next year

In Ukraine, starting in January 2025, they plan to introduce an electronic queue for obtaining endoprostheses.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

In the near future, the electronic queue will work in test mode. Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko says that after the launch of the project, Ukrainian patients will be able to receive endoprostheses free of charge through a transparent electronic queue.

According to Lyashko, 48% of all surgical operations with endoprosthetics occurred in hospitals where centrally purchased endoprostheses were not distributed. That is, the patients purchased them on their own — their money, he says, went into someoneʼs pocket.

"In order to eradicate this practice and make the process as transparent as possible, a decision was made to digitize the process, which will be a safeguard against potential abuses and manipulations," the minister emphasized.

The Ministry of Health added that prostheses are bought with funds from the state budget. In particular, in 2024, the state enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" bought 37,800 endoprostheses of hip and knee joints for more than 520 million hryvnias.