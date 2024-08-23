Register of veterans, documents and gas. The government made a number of decisions

At a meeting on August 23, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted several decisions concerning social security agencies, the Register of War Veterans and gas prices.

Documents. Social security authorities will not require people to bring paper documents if they are already in the electronic database.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in order to receive social assistance from the state, a person must now submit a whole package of documents, most of which are digitized. This will change from now on.

Register of war veterans. The government is launching a service for veterans that will give them the opportunity to see what data about them is on the Register.

Gas. The Cabinet of Ministers extended the special preferential gas price for heat producers and household consumers until April 30, 2025, until the end of the next heating season.