Ukraine will export electricity to neighboring countries

Ukraine plans to resume electricity exports to neighboring countries from August 25.

“Ukrenergo” explains that consumption is decreasing due to the decline in heat, and the completion of another NPP power unitʼs repair has added capacity to the power system — it has a surplus during daytime hours when solar power plants are operating.

In order to avoid accidents, it is necessary that the amount of energy produced in each minute corresponds to the amount consumed. There are two ways out:

limit the generation of Ukrainian solar power plants;

to restore the export of electricity during daylight hours.

“Ukrenergo” considers it economically impractical to limit the operation of solar power plants, so tomorrow, August 24, “Ukrenergo” will hold an auction for access to interstate crossings in the direction of Romania, Hungary and Moldova.