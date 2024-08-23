Millions of losses on the purchase of transformers: new suspects have appeared in the case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) have reported new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of money by "Kharkivoblenergo" during the procurement of transformers.

The NABU press service writes about this.

Suspicions were reported to the general affairs director of the JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" and the manager of another commercial enterprise.

According to the investigation, during the period from April to September 2021, the head of the JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" made sure that the two "necessary" companies were chosen as the winners of the procurement of almost 12 000 units of transformer equipment and more than 79 000 units of electrical measuring devices at an inflated price of UAH 132.5 million. Artificially increase the price of some goods by five.

The head of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a private appraiser helped implement the scheme.

During 2021-2022, due to the partial fulfillment of the contract for the supply of transformers and meters at inflated prices, "Kharkivoblenergo" suffered losses of 12.5 million hryvnias.

As NABU emphasizes, the participants of the scheme could not collect the remaining amount, 120 million hryvnias, because the regime of martial law was introduced, and international partners and Ukrainian enterprises began to provide assistance to the company.

In total, seven suspicions were announced in the case.