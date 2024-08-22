Slidstvo.Info: The MP from “Motherland” went on vacation to Italy under the guise of a business trip

The MP from "Motherland" Oleh Meidych could go on vacation to Italy twice under the guise of official business trips.

Slidstvo.Info wrote about this with reference to data from the court register and its own sources.

Journalists found data in the court register that detectives of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are conducting a pre-trial investigation into Meidych due to the possible introduction of unreliable information into official documents.

The investigation established that he left Ukraine twice: from April 27 to May 5, 2023 and from July 17 to 27 of the same year. Both times the politician left on the basis of the orders of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, and both times he violated the deadlines for returning from business trips.

The first order stated that the peopleʼs deputy was sent to Belgium. He was supposed to return to Ukraine on May 1, but he returned on May 5. The second trip, according to the documents — to Lithuania, was supposed to last 5 days, but instead lasted 10.

At the same time, judging by the documents that the journalists got acquainted with, Meidych did not visit either Lithuania or Belgium, but instead rested in Italy. Sources said that on April 28, 2023, the MP landed at the airport in Bologna, and on May 5, he flew out of Italy through one of Milanʼs airports.

According to information from sources, his wife Tetyana Meidych traveled with Meidych, who also landed in Bologna on April 28. A woman also left the country on May 5, but separately from her husband — through the Bergamo Orio Al Serio airport, which is located near Milan. During the second business trip of the peopleʼs deputy, on July 26, 2023, Tetyana Meidych flew from the already mentioned Bergamo Orio Al Serio.

Neither the MP nor his wife commented on the situation to journalists. The Verkhovna Rada only confirmed that the MP took a vacation for a few days in May (02.05—05.05) and in July (24.07—27.07).