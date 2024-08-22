Ukraine is introducing EU norms into its Customs Code

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted Law No. 10411, which amends the Customs Code in order to implement the provisions of the customs laws of the European Union.

The MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this.

In the second reading, 293 MPs voted in favor.

Adoption of this draft law was one of Ukraineʼs obligations under agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the European Union.

The law introduces the concept of customs representation, similar to the one operating in the EU, as well as the European approach to the generalization of provisions regarding customs regimes. Currently, there are 13 customs regimes in Ukraine: import, export, re-import, re-export, transit, temporary import, etc.

In addition, the law brings the provisions of the Customs Code of Ukraine on delivery, presentation of goods and their temporary storage under customs control into compliance with EU Regulations.

Also, now the Ukrainian Customs Code will introduce new terms and bring the current terminology into line with the terminology of European legislation.

The customs union in the EU is a unified legislation and unified procedures and rules implemented by customs. It facilitates international trade, control of cargo security, collection of customs payments, easy customs clearance and prevents attempts to circumvent laws.