In Ukraine, the excise tax on fuel and alcohol will be increased

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) did not support the resolution on blocking draft law No. 11256-2, which increases the excise duty on fuel and alcoholic beverages. Now it must be signed by the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

According to him, the law will enter into force on September 1, as well as the excise tax increase.

By 2028, the law provides that the government will increase excise tax rates on gasoline to €359 per 1 000 liters, on diesel fuel to €330 per 1 000 liters, and on liquefied gas to €277 per 1 000 liters.

It will also increase the excise duty from UAH 8.42 to UAH 12.23 per 1 liter for wines and other fermented beverages with a strength of 1.2% to 22%.

The explanatory note states that when the law enters into force, the state budget will receive 1.6 billion hryvnias each month in the second half of 2024. However, its purpose is to bring Ukrainian legislation into line with EU legislation in order to implement the Association Agreement. Excise tax rates will be identical to the rates provided for by Directive No. 2003/96/EC.