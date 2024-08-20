The number of seriously ill patients with COVID-19 is increasing in Kyiv.

This was reported by Valentina Ginzburg, director of the Department of Health Protection of the KMDA.

If there were 87 patients in the capitalʼs hospitals on August 1, then on August 20 there were already 130. Moreover, 34 people were admitted to medical institutions in the last day — almost twice as many as the day before. Morbidity is also increasing among children.

In addition, the number of patients who need oxygen support and connection to ventilators has increased.

With this in mind, the Department of Health recommends washing your hands more often or using antiseptics after each touch of common items. They also urge, whenever possible, to refuse to stay in crowded closed spaces, and if necessary, to wear masks there, which must be changed regularly. This also applies to reusable ones — you should have several of them with you, and at the end of the day — wash them before the next use.

It is also recommended to do wet cleaning at home every day and ventilate the room, because using an air conditioner with closed windows increases the risk of infection.

At the slightest signs of illness, you should stay at home, take a test for COVID-19 and, in case of illness, start treatment under the supervision of a doctor.