Lithuania will extend temporary residence permits for refugees from Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lithuania has prepared a government resolution on the extension of temporary protection of refugees from Ukraine until March 4, 2026. The term of the previous one expires in March 2025.

This was reported by the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

The Migration Department of Lithuania says that every day 30-40 Ukrainians register to receive a temporary residence permit.

Currently, more than 44 300 people have valid residence permits in Lithuania under the temporary protection program.

"Residence permits issued now are valid until March 4, 2025, but with the proposed amendment, permits may be issued until March 4, 2026," said the decree, which was signed by Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.

She emphasized that in this way both Ukrainians and the Migration Department of Lithuania will have less administrative burden — the process of extending permits on the eve of March 4, 2025 will be easier, because some people will already have long-term permits.

Such an initiative by Lithuania corresponds to a pan-European decision — in June, the Council of the EU extended the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026.

European countries launched a temporary defense after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on March 4, 2022. Thus, Ukrainians live legally in European countries and have social security, in particular, accommodation, employment, housing, medical care and education.

