Three Ukrainians are suspected of setting fire to 34 ships in Croatia

Three citizens of Ukraine are suspected of a large-scale fire that occurred on May 14 this year in the Croatian port of Medulin, during which 22 vessels were completely burned and another 12 were partially damaged.

This was reported by the Croatian broadcaster HRT with reference to law enforcement officers.

According to the investigation, three Ukrainians (one 28 and two 25 years old) arrived in Croatia from Poland. After parking the car, they headed to the port.

Around 3:40 a.m., while the two were on duty, one of the 25-year-olds slipped through a fenced-in portion of the pier and headed toward the docks.

The suspect threw a bottle of flammable liquid at the ship. A fire broke out, which spread to 34 ships moored in the port, 22 of which were completely burned, and the rest were partially damaged by fire.

Material damages in the amount of about €2 million were caused to ship owners.

The police of Istria say that they are "intensively" looking for the perpetrators, who are not currently in Croatia.