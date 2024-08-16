Agrarians working in the frontline regions will receive special subsidies

The government adopted a resolution on the introduction of subsidies for farmers working in the frontline regions.

This is stated on the government portal.

The state will pay one thousand hryvnias for 1 hectare of land if the farmer works in the territory of possible hostilities, and 2 thousand hryvnias per hectare if these are territories of hostilities.

"We understand how difficult it is to sow and harvest on these lands and in these communities, so we will support our people who work there," said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Also this week, applications for the support program for farmers developing irrigation systems began. If a farmer invests his own funds, the state will support him by covering up to 50% of the costs of reconstruction or construction of new irrigation systems — 200 million hryvnias have been allocated for this purpose in the state budget.

During this yearʼs harvest, Ukraine managed to collect 28.5 million tons of grain — more than 21.7 million tons of wheat and 5.5 million tons of barley.