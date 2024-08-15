A man was arrested who staged a shooting that killed two people in the Ternopil region

An armed man who shot at people was detained in the Ternopil region. Preliminary, two people died, three more were injured and are now in the hospital.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The incident occurred on August 15 at around 3:35 p.m. in the village of Dobrovody, Ternopil district. The police received a report that an unknown man, dressed in a military uniform, shot at people several times with an automatic weapon and ran away.

A special police operation was conducted in the region to search for the shooter, and he was detained. The manʼs identity has already been established — he is a 45-year-old resident of the Zhytomyr region. The police seized his weapon.

The investigation establishes all the circumstances of the place.